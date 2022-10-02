Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out highlights below.

-Michael Hayes produced the Ricochet/Madcap Moss vs. Solo Sikoa/Sami Zayn tag match. He also produced the Imperium promo with Sheamus.

-Jason Jordan produced the Austin Theory vs. Drew McIntyre match and the six-man tag team main event.

-Kenny Dykstra produced Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios

-TJ Wilson produced Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya and Bayley vs. Shotzi.

ADDITIONAL BACKSTAGE NOTES:

-Due to Hurricane Ian WWE chartered a flight from Florida to get talent to SmackDown.

-As previously reported Shinsuke Nakamura battled Gunther in the post-SmackDown Dark match. Jason Jordan produced.

-There were only four producers for SmackDown this week, which is rare. As seen above some pulled double duty.