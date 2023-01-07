Last night WWE invaded the FedEx Forum in Memphis Tennessee for an episode of their weekly flagship program, SmackDown.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the show, which you can check out below.

-Jason Jordan produced the promo segment between the Bloodline and Kevin Owens, as well as the Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Usos tag team matchup.

-Shawn Daviari produced the LA Knight and Liv Morgan segments, as well as the Karrion Kross & Scarlett vs. Madcap Moss & Emma tag team matchup.

-Adam Pearce produced the Ricochet vs. Top Dolla Royal Rumble qualifier.

-Molly Holly produced the Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville matchup.

OTHER BACKSTAGE NOTES:

-Triple H and William Regal were both backstage for SmackDown. Vince McMahon was not there.

-Talent were not told anything about a potential sale.

-This was Scarlett’s first WWE television matchup since a squash match back in 2016.

-Bray Wyatt was not at the show.