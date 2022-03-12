Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, as well as some additional backstage notes from the production.

-Michael Hayes and Kenny Dykstra produces the Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman segment, as well as the Ridge Holland/Sheamus vs. New Day tag team match.

-The Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair promo segment was produced by Pat Buck.

-Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari produced the Sasha Banks/Naomi vs. Natalya/Shayna Baszler tag team match.

-The Usos promo segment was produced by Jaime Noble.

-Shane Helms produced the Rick Boogs vs. Uso match, the Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn match, and the Ronda Rousey parking lot brawl.

PRODUCTION NOTES:

-The run sheet for SmackDown did not go out until showtime.

-Molly Holly produced the Xia Li vs. Shotzi dark match

-Drew McIntyre faced Austin Theory in a post-show dark match. Originally Big E was set to compete in a dark match tag but obviously couldn’t after breaking his neck.

-Pete Dunne was listed internally as Butch.