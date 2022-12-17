Last night WWE invaded the Allstate Arena in Chicago Illinois for a live episode of SmackDown, which saw the debut of Uncle Howdy and a video promo from former 16-time world champion John Cena. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the show, as well as some additional backstage notes. Check it out below.

PRODUCERS:

-Petey Williams produced the women’s tag team title match between Damage CTRL and Tegan Nox/Liv Morgan.

-Road Dogg, who doesn’t typically produce, produced the segment between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt/Uncle Howdy.

-Jamie Noble produced the Intercontinental championship match between Gunther and Ricochet.

-Adam Pearce produced Hit Row vs. Legado Del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders

-Jason Jordan produced the segment between John Cena and The Bloodline.

BACKSTAGE NOTES:

-Mustafa Ali worked a dark match against Mansoor last night, which was produced by Shawn Daivari.

-Kevin Owens was supposed to be on last night’s show, but a “nightmare travel situation” kept him away and WWE had to write him out at the last minute. Reports are that Owens was supposed to be involved in the Bloodline/Cena segment.