Fightful Select has released a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which took place from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Check it out below.

-The tag team contest featuring Jeff Hardy, Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin, and Madcap Moss was produced by Kenny Dykstra and Shane “Hurricane” Helms.

-On-screen authority figure Adam Pearce was the producer for the Ridge Holland and Cesaro singles-matchup.

-Angel Garza versus Rick Boogs was produced by Jimmy Wang Yang and WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley.

-TJ Wilson (fka as Tyson Kidd) produced the Charlotte Flair promo segment, as well as the women’s tag team contest featuring Sasha Banks, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya.

-The main event battle royal was produced by Petey Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes. Sami Zayn won the matchup to earn a future opportunity at the Universal championship.