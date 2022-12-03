Last night WWE invaded the KeyBank Center in Buffalo New York for an episode of their weekly episodic, SmackDown.

Fightful Select has released the list of producers for last night’s show, as well as some backstage notes. Check it out below.

PRODUCERS:

-Abyss produced the Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn opener.

-Molly Holly produced Shayna Baszler vs. Emma

-Adam Pearce produced Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston.

-Shawn Daivari produced the Damage CTRL promo and the Tegan Nox return.

-Jason Jordan produced the World Cup finals matchup between Santos Escobar and Ricochet.

BACKSTAGE NOTES:

-The Zayn vs. Sheamus matchup was their first together since 2016.

-Shinsuke Nakamura took on Drew Gulak in a pre-show dark match, produced by Shawn Daivari.

-Tegan Nox’s return was reportedly done for quite a while.

-Scarlett has only wrestled two WWE matches ever.

-There was nearly 56 minutes of in-ring wrestling on this week’s Smackdown