Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the January 24th edition of Raw and the January 28th edition of SmackDown. Check it out below.

-Roderick Strong’s dark match was produced by Abyss. LA Knight’s dark match was produced by Pat Buck.

-WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar segment.

-Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari teamed up for the Zelina Vega vs. Bianca Belair matchup.

-Abyss also produced Randy Orton vs. Chad Gable, as well as the spelling bee.

-Pat Buck and Jason Jordan teamed up to produce the Kevin Owens vs. Damian Priest matchup.

-AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory was produced by Petey Williams

-Shawn Daivari was listed as the producer for the Doudrop and Becky Lynch segment.

-Shawn Daivari and Molly Holly teamed up again to produce the six-woman tag.

-The Mysterios vs. The Street Profits was produced by Adam Pearce.

-The segment with Maryse that closed Raw was produced by Michael Hayes.

-Kenny Dykstra produced a couple of dark matches. This includes Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Roderick Strong.

-Jason Jordan was listed as the producer for The Bloodline vs. The Viking Raiders/Seth Rollins, which was a dark match after SmackDown.

-Jason Jordan was also listed as the producer for the segment with Charlotte Flair, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, Natalya, and a returning Sasha Banks.

-Sonyda Deville vs. Naomi was produced by Pat Buck.

-The Seth Rollins promos were produced by Michael Hayes. Hayes teamed up with Petey Williams to produce the New Day vs. Madcap Moss/Happy Corbin.

-Jamie Noble was listed as the producer for the Rick Boos/Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Shanky/Jinder Mahal.

-The Ricochet/Cesaro vs. Sheamus/Ridge Holland tag bout was produced by Shawn Daivari.