Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for this week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown, as well as some additional production notes from both shows.

RAW:

-Shawn Daivari produdced the Kevin Owens promo.

-The Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor match was produced by Jamie Noble.

-Abyss produced by Omos vs. Commander Azeez. He also produced Montez Ford vs. Riddle and the RKBro celebrations.

-Queen Zelina vs. Liv Morgan was produced by Molly Holly.

-The Hurt Business vs. The Mysterios was produced by Petey Williams.

-Pat Buck produced Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop.

-Michael Hayes produced by Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

SMACKDOWN:

-Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar segments.

-Los Lotharios vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs was produced by Jason Jordan. He also produced the segment featuring Pat McAfee.

-Drew McIntyre & Viking Raiders vs. Shanky, Jinder Mahal, and Happy Corbin was produced by Kenny Dykstra.

-Petey Williams produced Kofi Kingson vs. Ridge Holland

-Pat Buck produced the Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair segment.

ADDITIONAL PRODUCTION NOTES:

-A Ridge Holland segment on Raw addressing the injury he cause to Big E did not make it on the air.

-Shanky was actually a replacement for Madcap Moss in the six-man tag match on SmackDown.

-Molly Holly produced the Aliyah vs. Shotzi dark matchup after SmackDown.

-Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are still listed as members of the Hurt Business.

-TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) has still not returned.