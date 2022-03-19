Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for this week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown, as well as some additional production notes from both shows.
RAW:
-Shawn Daivari produdced the Kevin Owens promo.
-The Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor match was produced by Jamie Noble.
-Abyss produced by Omos vs. Commander Azeez. He also produced Montez Ford vs. Riddle and the RKBro celebrations.
-Queen Zelina vs. Liv Morgan was produced by Molly Holly.
-The Hurt Business vs. The Mysterios was produced by Petey Williams.
-Pat Buck produced Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop.
-Michael Hayes produced by Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.
SMACKDOWN:
-Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar segments.
-Los Lotharios vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs was produced by Jason Jordan. He also produced the segment featuring Pat McAfee.
-Drew McIntyre & Viking Raiders vs. Shanky, Jinder Mahal, and Happy Corbin was produced by Kenny Dykstra.
-Petey Williams produced Kofi Kingson vs. Ridge Holland
-Pat Buck produced the Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair segment.
ADDITIONAL PRODUCTION NOTES:
-A Ridge Holland segment on Raw addressing the injury he cause to Big E did not make it on the air.
-Shanky was actually a replacement for Madcap Moss in the six-man tag match on SmackDown.
-Molly Holly produced the Aliyah vs. Shotzi dark matchup after SmackDown.
-Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are still listed as members of the Hurt Business.
-TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) has still not returned.