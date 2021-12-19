Fightful Select has released a new report revealing this week’s producers for Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Details are below.

-Pat Buck and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns in-ring promo segment where he fired Paul Heyman, as well as the Usos vs. The New Day tag matchup.

-Shane “Hurricane” Helms was the listed producer for the Viking Raiders versus Jinder Mahal & Shanky tag team matchup.

-Former multi-time tag team champion Jason Jordan produced the Happy Talk segment.

-On-screen authority figure Adam Pearce produced the Cesaro versus Ridge Holland singles matchup.

-WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly was the solo producer for the Naomi versus SHayna Baszler matchup and the Sonya Deville segment.