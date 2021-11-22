The WWE Producers have been revealed for matches at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which had an announced attendance of 15,120. Courtesy of PWInsider, the following producers and matches were listed for last night’s show:

* Chris Park produced the Kickoff pre-show match between WWE Intercontinental Champion Damian Priest and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, which ended in a DQ after Priest smashed Rick Boogs’ guitar and used it on Boogs and Nakamura

* Tyson Kidd produced the opening match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and the winner, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Adam Pearce, Shane Helms and Shawn Daivari produced the Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match between Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, Sheamus) and Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins). Rollins was the Sole Survivor

* Helms also produced the match between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and the winners, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle

* Kidd, along with Pat Buck, also produced the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match between Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm) and Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley). Belair was the Sole Survivor

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes produced the main event, which saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeat WWE Champion Big E

There is no word yet on who produced the 25-Man Dual Brand Battle Royal to commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s WWE debut, which was won by Omos.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. For those who missed it before, below is a new video package of highlights from the event:

