Last night’s episode of WWE Raw took place from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia and was broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on the program. Check it out below.

-Abyss produced the GUNTHER promo that opened the show

-Abyss also produced the Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh match

-Shawn Daivari produced the Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov match

-Abyss also produced the Sheamus & Ludwig Kaiser segment

-Petey Williams produced the Lyra Valkyria vs. Kairi Sane match

-Michael Hayes produced the Rey Mysterio vs. Carlito match

-Jason Jordan produced the Otis vs. Bronson Reed match

-TJ Wilson produced the Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Steel Cage title match

-Kenny Dykstra produced the Dijak vs. Pete Dunne match on MAIN EVENT

-Kenny Dykstra also produced the Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn match on MAIN EVENT