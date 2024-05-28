Last night’s episode of WWE Raw took place from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia and was broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on the program. Check it out below.
-Abyss produced the GUNTHER promo that opened the show
-Abyss also produced the Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh match
-Shawn Daivari produced the Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov match
-Abyss also produced the Sheamus & Ludwig Kaiser segment
-Petey Williams produced the Lyra Valkyria vs. Kairi Sane match
-Michael Hayes produced the Rey Mysterio vs. Carlito match
-Jason Jordan produced the Otis vs. Bronson Reed match
-TJ Wilson produced the Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Steel Cage title match
-Kenny Dykstra produced the Dijak vs. Pete Dunne match on MAIN EVENT
-Kenny Dykstra also produced the Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn match on MAIN EVENT