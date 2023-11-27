WWE held last Friday’s edition of SmackDown, as well as this past Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event from Chicago. Below are the producers for SmackDown courtesy of Fightful Select.

-Molly Holly and Kenny Dykstra produced the Becky, Charlotte, Bianca and Shotzi promo.

-Jason Jordan produced the Judgment Day vs. Street Profits tag team title match.

-Michael Hayes produced the Kevin Owens & LA Knight vs. Theory & Grayson Waller amtch.

-Jason Jordan also produced the Carlito & Santos Escobar promo.

-Jamie Noble produced the Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes match.

-Kenny Dkystra & Molly Holly also produced the Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley & Asuka match.

-Nick Aldis produced the Karrion Kross vs. Cedric Alexander Dark Match.

-Jason Jordan produced the Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley Dark Match.

-TJ Wilson, Nick Aldis, and Petey Williams all produced the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.