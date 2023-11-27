WWE held last Friday’s edition of SmackDown, as well as this past Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event from Chicago. Below are the producers for SmackDown courtesy of Fightful Select.
-Molly Holly and Kenny Dykstra produced the Becky, Charlotte, Bianca and Shotzi promo.
-Jason Jordan produced the Judgment Day vs. Street Profits tag team title match.
-Michael Hayes produced the Kevin Owens & LA Knight vs. Theory & Grayson Waller amtch.
-Jason Jordan also produced the Carlito & Santos Escobar promo.
-Jamie Noble produced the Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes match.
-Kenny Dkystra & Molly Holly also produced the Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley & Asuka match.
-Nick Aldis produced the Karrion Kross vs. Cedric Alexander Dark Match.
-Jason Jordan produced the Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley Dark Match.
-TJ Wilson, Nick Aldis, and Petey Williams all produced the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.