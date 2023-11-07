Last night WWE held its weekly Raw program from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. Fightful Select has released a report revealing the producers for the matches and segments that took place on the show, which you can check out below. (Full results to Raw are here)

-Michael Hayes produced the tag team match between The New Day and The Judgment Day.

-Shane Helms produced the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa match.

-Shawn Daivari and Adam Pearce produced the Ricochet vs. The Miz. vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar Four-Way match.

-Jason Jordan produced the DIY vs. The Creeds tag team match.

-TJ Wilson & Petey Williams produced the Women’s Contender Battle Royal.

-Abyss produced the Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn world title main event.

-Bobby Roode produced the Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci match and the Indus Sher vs. Meta-Four tag match that will both air on MAIN EVENT.