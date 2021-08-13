The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on last week’s WWE SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, according to Fightful Select.

Shawn Daivari produced The Street Profits’ win over Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, while Jamie Noble produced Dominik Mysterio’s loss to SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso.

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly and Tyson Kidd teamed up to produce several of the women’s division segments. You can click here for a recent backstage report on Holly’s work as a WWE Producer.

