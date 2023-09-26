WWE held its flagship program Raw last night in Ontario, California. Fighful Select has released a new report revealing who produced the matches and segments for the event. Check that out below.

-Michaely Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the promo with Cody Rhodes that opened the show. The duo also produced the tag team title main event between the Judgment Day and Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens.

-Jason Jordan produced the Otis vs. Bronson Reed match.

-Shane Helms produced the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser match.

-Petey Williams produced the Tegan Nox vs. Natalya match.

-Shawn Daivari and Nick Adlis produced the Dragon Lee & Dominik Mysterio NXT North American Title mach.

-TJ Wilson produced the Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark match.

-Abyss produced the Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston match.

-Adam Pearce produced the Kayden Carter vs. Indi Hartwell dark match.

-Bobby Roode also produced the Nikki Cross vs. Xia Li dark match.

Fightful notes that this was the highest grossing WWE event in the Ontario market’s history.