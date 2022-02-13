Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the February 11th edition of SmackDown on FOX. Check it out below.

-Pat Buck and Shawn Daivari were the producers behind the Naomi and Sonya Deville segment.

-Petey Williams was listed as the producer for the New Day vs. Los Lotharios.

-The sit-down segment between Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg was produced by Michael Hayes.

-Molly Holly was the producer for the Aliyah and Natalya singles match.

-Adam Pearce produced this week’s In-Zayn segment.

-The highly acclaimed Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi matchup was also produced by Pat Buck and Shawn Daivari.