Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for this past Friday’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. Check it out below.

-The segment between SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair and Naomi was produced by Tyson Kidd and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly.

-Abyss produced the Happy Talk Segment with Happy Corbin, as well as the Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and Viking Raiders tag team match. Adam Pearce helped Abyss produce the match as well.

-Pat Buck and Michael Hayes were listed as producers for the opening segment between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Buck and Hayes also produced the New Day vs. The Usos main event tag match.

-Petey Williams and Jamie Noble were listed as producers for the Sami Zayn and Rick Boogs singles match.