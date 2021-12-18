Fightful Select has released the following report revealing the producers for this past week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

-Shane Helms was listed as the producer for the Riddle versus Otis matchup.

-TJ Wilson (fka Tyson Kidd) produced the Zelina Vega vesrus Rhea Ripley matchup, as well as the promo by Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch.

-Bobby Lashley’s gauntlet matchups against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Big E were produced by Jamie Noble, Shawn Daivari, and Jason Jordan.

-Adam Pearce produced the Miz TV segment between the A-lister, Edge, and Maryse.

-Finn Balor versus Damian Priest was produced by Kenny Dykstra and Abyss.