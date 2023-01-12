The following producers and coaches have been revealed for last night’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed Dynamite recap:

* Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy and FTW Champion Hook was produced by QT Marshall

* Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita was produced by Jerry Lynn

* The promo with AEW World Champion MJF was produced by Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck

* Toni Storm and Saraya vs. Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter was produced by BJ Whitmer

* The segment with The Jericho Appreciation Society, Ricky Starks, and Action Andretti was produced by Luther

* The Ladder Match between Death Triangle and new AEW World Trios Champions The Elite was produced by Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels

