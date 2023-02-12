The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, according to Fightful Select.

– MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita: Pat Buck

– Bunny vs. Jamie Hayter: BJ Whitmer

– Ricky Starks vs. Jericho Appreciation Society: Dean Malenko

– Rush vs. Bryan Danielson: Jerry Lynn

– Elite vs. Top Flight: Christopher Daniels

– Gunns vs. Acclaimed: QT Marshall

For those wondering, the MJF promo was always planned to happen and was listed on the internal run sheets. Despite speculation, it wasn’t placed there to fill time due to Bunny’s injury.