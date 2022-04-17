The producers have been revealed for the matches that aired on this week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown, according to Fightful Select:

Raw

– Cody Rhodes vs. Miz: Jamie Noble & Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig)

– Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer: Shane Helms

– Liv Morgan vs. Naomi: Kenny Dykstra

– VIP Lounge: Adam Pearce

– Bianca Belair vs. Zelina: Molly Holly

– RKBro vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari

– Street Profits vs. Usos: Abyss & Ariya Daivari

Raw Production Notes

– Apollo Crews vs. Cedric Alexander for Main Event was produced by Adam Pearce

– T-Bar vs. Tommaso Ciampa for Main Event was produced by Petey Williams

– Finn Balor was listed internally as being Damian Priest’s opponent

– RKBro vs. Alpha Academy was listed as “If Alpha Academy win, they earn a tag title match. If they lose, they can’t challenge RKBro for the titles again” but wasn’t referenced on TV

– Roman Reigns & Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & New Day was the dark match main event and produced by Jason Jordan

SmackDown

– Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi: Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari

– Madcap Moss vs. Humberto: Adam Peace

– Charlotte & Drew Gulak segment: Petey Williams

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn: Abyss

– Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal: Shawn Daivari

– Lacey Evans promo: Petey Williams

– RKBro and Usos promo, Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso: Michael Hayes & Joe Hennig.