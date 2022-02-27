Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for this past week’s episodes of Raw and SmackDown, as well as a ton of additional production notes. Check it out below.
RAW PRODUCERS:
-Jamie Noble was listed as the producer for the Brock Lesnar promo segment.
-Finn Balor & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dirty Dawgs was produced by Petey Williams.
-Adam Pearce & Kenny Dkystra produced Miz TV with Logan Paul.
-Abyss produced the Damian Priest vs. Shelton Benjamin match, as well as the 24/7 title segment.
-Pat Buck produced the Becky Lynch promo, as well as Lynch vs. Doudrop.
– RKBro vs. Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins was produced by Jamie Noble
SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS:
-The Ronda Rousey promo was produced by Pat Buck.
-New Day vs. Loth Lotharios was produced by Petey Williams.
-Molly Holly produced Xia Li vs. Natalya
-Adam Pearce produced Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi Blackheart
-Abyss was listed as the producer for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
-Shane Helms produced the segment with Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville
-Michael Hayes produced the contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns
ADDITIONAL PRODUCTION NOTES:
-No listed producer for Edge’s promo on Raw.
-Priest vs. Benjamin had a note of “First Time Ever.”
-Main Event reached its 491st episode.
-Liv Morgan vs. Zelina and Veer vs. Apollo Crews from Main Event was produced by Shawn Daivari
-Raw had a skeleton crew due following WWE’s travel to Saudi Arabia
-WWE has Big E riding the four wheeler to promote a new toy by Mattel
-There were little plans for Xia Li’s debut, which is why she’s been absent.
-Commentary is told to use the phrase “Biggest WrestleMania Match Of All Time” a lot to pound that idea home to the WWE Universe