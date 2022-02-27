Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for this past week’s episodes of Raw and SmackDown, as well as a ton of additional production notes. Check it out below.

RAW PRODUCERS:

-Jamie Noble was listed as the producer for the Brock Lesnar promo segment.

-Finn Balor & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dirty Dawgs was produced by Petey Williams.

-Adam Pearce & Kenny Dkystra produced Miz TV with Logan Paul.

-Abyss produced the Damian Priest vs. Shelton Benjamin match, as well as the 24/7 title segment.

-Pat Buck produced the Becky Lynch promo, as well as Lynch vs. Doudrop.

– RKBro vs. Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins was produced by Jamie Noble

SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS:

-The Ronda Rousey promo was produced by Pat Buck.

-New Day vs. Loth Lotharios was produced by Petey Williams.

-Molly Holly produced Xia Li vs. Natalya

-Adam Pearce produced Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi Blackheart

-Abyss was listed as the producer for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

-Shane Helms produced the segment with Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville

-Michael Hayes produced the contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

ADDITIONAL PRODUCTION NOTES:

-No listed producer for Edge’s promo on Raw.

-Priest vs. Benjamin had a note of “First Time Ever.”

-Main Event reached its 491st episode.

-Liv Morgan vs. Zelina and Veer vs. Apollo Crews from Main Event was produced by Shawn Daivari

-Raw had a skeleton crew due following WWE’s travel to Saudi Arabia

-WWE has Big E riding the four wheeler to promote a new toy by Mattel

-There were little plans for Xia Li’s debut, which is why she’s been absent.

-Commentary is told to use the phrase “Biggest WrestleMania Match Of All Time” a lot to pound that idea home to the WWE Universe