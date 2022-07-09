Fightful Select has released a new report revealing this week’s producers for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown. Check out the full list, along with some additional notes, below.
RAW (July 4th)
– The Bobby Lashley promo and the Lashley & Street Profits vs. Theory & Alpha Academy match was produced by Michael Hayes.
– The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day tag team match was produced by Jamie Noble
– AJ Styles vs. Miz was produced by Jason Jordan.
– The promo by SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan and the Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan vs. Carmella & Natalya match was produced by Shawn Daivari.
– Ezekiel vs. Seth Rollins was produced by Abyss.
– R-Truth vs. Gunther was produced by Adam Pearce.
– Becky Lynch vs. Asuka was produced by Petey Williams.
SMACKDOWN (July 8th)
– The promo from Undisputed Universal WWE champion Roman Reigns, as well as the Los Lotharios vs. Usos match, was produced by Michael Hayes.
– Jinder Mahal & Shanky vs. Viking Raiders was produced by Shawn Daivari.
– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Drew McIntyre vs. Butch was produced by Abyss.
– Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya and the Liv Morgan promo was produced by Petey Williams.
– Maximum Male Models segment was produced by Adam Pearce.
– Lacey & Aliyah VS. Shotzi & Shayna was produced by Shawn Daivari.
OTHER BACKSTAGE NOTES:
-WWE is not currently using Ariya Daivari and Curtix Axel that much, nor have they been on the run sheets.
-WWE had McIntyre vs. Sheamus listed internally for SmackDown.
-Ludwig Kaiser had his name once again misspelled internally this week.
-Certain producers are pulling double and triple duty.
-Jason Jordan reportedly has been producing multiple matches on Raw, which is rare. He produced the Seth Rollins vs. Riddle dark match on Raw.