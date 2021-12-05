The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, according to Fightful Select.

Petey Williams and Daivari were the producers for Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks.

Abyss produced War Raiders vs. Los Lotharios while Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm were listed as being produced by Pat Buck.

Jamie Noble was the producer for Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods. Shane Helms was the listed producer for the segment featuring Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre & Jeff Hardy.

Ken Doane and Michael Hayes were listed as producers for the Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns segments