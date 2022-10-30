The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO, according to Fightful Select.

Producers

– Brawling Brutes vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa

– Bloodline in-ring promo: Michael Hayes

– New Day vs. Maximum Male Models: Adam Pearce

– Ronda Rousey vs. Emma: TJ Wilson

– Hit Row & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Legado Del Fantasma: Kenny Dykstra

– Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross: Abyss

– Bray Wyatt in-ring promo: Jason Jordan

Backstage Notes

– Emma was not hidden, and was not kept a secret. Neither was Shinsuke Nakamura for his spot.

– The show was finalized for both weeks well ahead of the show.