The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, according to Fightful Select.

Producers

– Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was the dark match, produced by Jason Jordan.

– Tag Titles: New Day vs. Usos: Michael Hayes

– World Cup: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar: Abyss

– Top Contender: Liv Morgan vs. Raquel vs. Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans vs. Xia LI: Tyson Kidd

– World Cup: Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal: Adam Pearce

– B-Fab vs. Zelina, Viking Raiders return: Kenny Dykstra

– Bloodline Anointment Ceremony: Michael Hayes

Backstage Note

– Sarah Logan had been backstage at some SmackDown episodes recently, before her debut.