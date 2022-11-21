The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, according to Fightful Select.

– Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo: Michael Hayes

– Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet: Kenny Dykstra

– New Day Interview, Emma & Madcap Moss backstage: Abyss

– Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross: Abyss

– Bray Wyatt and LA Knight promo: Jason Jordan

– Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler: TJ Wilson/Tyson Kidd

– Braun Strowman & New Day vs. Imperium: Adam Pearce

– Butch vs. Sami Zayn: Michael Hayes