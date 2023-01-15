The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Green Bay, WI, according to Fightful Select.

– Braun Strowman vs. Gunther: Abyss

– Rey Mysterio/Kross promo: Shawn Daviari

– Tegan Nox vs. Xia Li: Molly Holly

– Bray Wyatt promo: Adam Pearce

– Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez: Shawn Daivari

– Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens: Jason Jordan

– Brawling Brutes vs. Los Lotharios was the pre-show dark match. Adam Pearce produced it

– The OC vs. Judgment Day was the post-show dark match. Shawn Daivari produced it

It was noted that there was a board with “Vince’s office” on it. That just hasn’t changed since he left last summer.

Also, WWE brought in extras to serve as officials for the Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez and Charlotte/Sonya segments.