The producers have been revealed for some of the matches and segments that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, according to Fightful Select:
Miracle on 34th Street Fight: R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh: Kenny Dykstra
Nia Jax promo with Becky Lynch: TJ Wilson
Intercontinental Title Match: Gunther vs. Miz: Adam Pearce
The Nightmare Before Christmas with Shinsuke Nakamura: Jason Jordan
Tag Team Title Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter: Molly Holly & TJ Wilson
Seth Rollins promo: Abyss
Jey Uso vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
Tag Team Title Match: Judgment Day vs. Creeds: Jamie Noble & Jason Jordan
Akira Tozawa vs. Ivar did not have a producer listed.