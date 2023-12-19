The producers have been revealed for some of the matches and segments that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, according to Fightful Select:

Miracle on 34th Street Fight: R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh: Kenny Dykstra

Nia Jax promo with Becky Lynch: TJ Wilson

Intercontinental Title Match: Gunther vs. Miz: Adam Pearce

The Nightmare Before Christmas with Shinsuke Nakamura: Jason Jordan

Tag Team Title Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter: Molly Holly & TJ Wilson

Seth Rollins promo: Abyss

Jey Uso vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

Tag Team Title Match: Judgment Day vs. Creeds: Jamie Noble & Jason Jordan

Akira Tozawa vs. Ivar did not have a producer listed.