The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Orlando, FL, according to Fightful Select.

Producers

– Edge & Beth Phoenix promo: Jamie Noble

– Elimination Chamber qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble

– Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce

– Brock Lesnar Promo: Michael Hayes

– Elimination Chamber qualifier: Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella vs. Piper Niven: Shawn Daivari

– Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin vs. Alpha Academy: Jason Jordan

– Asuka vs. Chelsea Green: Molly Holly

– Cody Rhodes promo: Michael Hayes

– Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Elias vs. Montez Ford: Abyss