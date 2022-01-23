The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw from the from BOK Center in Tulsa, OK, according to Fightful Select:

– Becky Lynch’s promo and Doudrop/Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair were produced by Shawn Daivari and Pat Buck.

– KO Show was produced by Jamie Noble and Petey Williams, but only Williams was credited for the Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens match.

– Abyss produced the Alpha Academy and RKBro Graduation Ceremony segment, as well as the 8-Man tag match.

– Molly Holly produced Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH’s segment.

– The Maryse, Miz, Beth Phoenix and Edge promo was produced by Jason Jordan.

– Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory was produced by Shane Helms.

– Omos vs. Reggie was produced by Adam Pearce.

– Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Jamie Noble