The producers have been revealed for some of the matches and segments that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, according to Fightful Select:

– (Dark Match) Cameron Grimes vs. Gable Steveson: Nick Aldis

– (Dark Match) The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre: Shawn Daivari

– (Dark Match) Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest: Shawn Daivari