The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Laredo, according to Fightful Select.

– Adam Pearce produced Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross.

– Austin Theory, Lashley, New Day, Miz, Brock Lesnar segment was produced by Michael Hayes.

– Shawn Daivari produced Lacey Evans match.

– Jason Jordan produced the Viking Raiders/ Sheamus & Drew McIntyre segment.

– Jason Jordan produced Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Hit Row.

– Jason Jordan produced LA Knight Segment.

– Jamie Noble produced imperium vs. Legado Del Fantasma.

– Michael Hayes produced Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa.

Backstage Notes

Jason Jordan produced the four segments Friday night between the broadcast and post-show

Lesnar’s appearance on the show “was not kept secret and was telegraphed on internal run sheets.”