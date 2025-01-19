You can check out a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown below, courtesy of Fightful Select:

* Nick Aldis produced the WWE Speed match featuring Chris Sabin vs. Grayson Waller.

* Bobby Roode & Shawn Daivari produced the Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens segment. They also produced the match between the two. Cristian Scovell was the writer.

* Jason Jordan produced the Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae match. He also produced the B-Fab vs. Piper Niven match.

* Jamie Noble produced the Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes match. He also produced the Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu segment.

* Kenny Dykstra produced The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza match.

* TJ Wilson produced the Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton match.

* Former WWE Tough Enough cast member Eric Watts wrote the Jimmy Uso segment.