Pre-production for the next season of Dark Side of the Ring has already begun.

PWInsider.com is reporting that although nothing has been announced yet by Vice TV, that work has already begun for the next season of the popular pro wrestling documentary series.

The production team for the show has already started filming interviews for episodes for the next season, and has additional material already in the can from production for the most recent fifth season.

Among the topics internally discussed for episodes for the next season are Billy Jack Haynes, Ludvig Borga and Dennis Coralluzo.

We will keep you posted.