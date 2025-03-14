TNA Wrestling returns with their TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view tonight in front of a sold out crowd inside the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

Heading into the show, TNA Wrestling has announced that the NXT vs. TNA six-man with The Rascalz & Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe will be contested under Lucha Rules, and that Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee will be the first match of the pay-per-view card.

During the Countdown to TNA Sacrifice 2025 pre-show, there were production issues straight out of the gate. First Class duo AJ Francis and KC Navarro attempted to cut a heel promo during their ring entrance for their tag-team match against The Aztec Warriors duo of Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr., however there were audio issues in the building, prompting fans to loudly chant “We can’t hear you!”

Ahead of the PPV, TNA released a number of digital exclusives, including footage of Elijah arriving to tonight’s show on a horse, Eddie Edwards, Tessa Blanchard and Frankie Kazarian, plus Sami Callihan surfaced on social media with a warning for his Street Fight opponent, TNA Digital Media Champion Mance Warner. Check out those videos and posts below.

For those interested, check out our complete TNA Sacrifice Results 3/14/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

EXCLUSIVE: @TheLeiYingLee is ready to take on Tessa Blanchard in a match that KICKS OFF #TNASacrifice TONIGHT LIVE on TNA+! Check out the new pricing plans and subscribe to TNA+ NOW: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/2MPEBONoeW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 14, 2025

A horse..? Not even a Centaur..? Humans are so

easily impressed.. Nice of him to provide

meat for us, however.. https://t.co/Jh7fz9wAqf — The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) March 14, 2025

As soon as I see @ManceWarner at the venue tonight. It’s swing on site.@ThisIsTNA #TNASacrifice — Sami Callihan (@TheSamiCallihan) March 14, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: @TheEddieEdwards is ready to go to war tonight inside the Steel Cage at #TNASacrifice LIVE on TNA+! Check out the new pricing plans and subscribe to TNA+ NOW: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/Xj4kj6muEx — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 14, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: @SteveMaclin has all of @FrankieKazarian's attention TONIGHT at #TNASacrifice. Check out the new pricing plans and subscribe to TNA+ NOW: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/fgPuYscfW3 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 14, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Blanchard has a message for @TheLeiYingLee ahead of their match at #TNASacrifice TONIGHT LIVE on TNA+! Check out the new pricing plans and subscribe to TNA+ NOW: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/NKpM3gRJKA — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 14, 2025