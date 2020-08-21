Professional Wrestlers Needed For Stephen Amell’s “Heels” Television Show On Starz

PW Insider has released casting call details for the new Starz series “Heels,” which stars Stephen Amell as fictional independent wrestler Jack Spade. The notice is looking for professional wrestlers and wrestling doubles who are also actors to appear in the series as background characters and featured extras.

Amell is best known in the wrestling world for his short stint at WWE SummerSlam in 2015, as well as facing SCU’s Christopher Daniels at the famous ALL IN event back in 2018. He’s also portrayed the famous DC comic book character the Green Arrow in the CW series “Arrow.” Check it out below.

Wrestlers Casting Call:

The new television series, “Heels,” is holding a casting call for amateur, semi-pro and professional wrestlers.

We are looking for wrestling doubles, background wrestlers for scenes, as well as wrestlers that are also actors. If you are a wrestler and would like to be seen, we would love to see what you can do in the ring!

We are holding a casting call on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 starting at 10:00am. and scheduling through the day.

Place: Tyrone Recreation Department located at 145 Commerce Dr. in Tyrone, GA

Please send us an email at [email protected] to register. Please also send photos and/or videos to introduce yourself as a wrestler.

*Please note that Covid-19 protocols will be in place in order to maintain a safe environment. Everyone will be asked to stop at a checkpoint and sign in, also providing a cell phone number. You will be asked to stay in your vehicle until you are called. Once you are invited inside, please wear a mask until you are asked to remove it.

And then the fun part begins – time for you to show us what you can do in the ring! You will be directed to do various wrestling moves, and the spotlight will be only on you (as you will be the only one in the ring at that time).

If you are unable to make this date, Please submit regardless and let us know you are not available that date but are interested.

If you are available and you have a time frame of certain availability times let us know.

Thank you

“HEELS’ Team