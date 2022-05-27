PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following press release on Twitter announcing that AEW superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland will no longer be appearing at the promotion’s Super Strong Style 16 event. A replacement will be revealed later this evening.

PROGRESS adds that Swerve will be returning for their Chapter 136 show in July.

Sadly, @swerveconfident is unable to join us for Super Strong Style 16. Be ready for that disappointment to be lifted though when we announce his #SSS16 replacement tonight at 8pm…The good news for now is that he will be back with PROGRESS for Chapter 136 on 24th July.

Swerve will team with Keith Lee to challenge Jurassic Express and Team Taz for the AEW tag team titles at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.