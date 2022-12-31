Events from independent organizations have been shown on the WWE Network nearly weekly for the past two and a half years. The following promotions—PROGRESS Wrestling, ICW, wXw Wrestling, and the now-defunct EVOLVE—have a working relationship with WWE.

The first collaboration event that will air on Peacock and the WWE Network will be PROGRESS’ collaboration event with Dubai’s WrestleFest DxB titled “Sons and Daughters of the Desert” on Saturday, January 7th.

This is according to the show’s description on DemandPROGRESS, PROGRESS’ own on-demand service. It will be the first wrestling event from Dubai that gets aired on Peacock and WWE Network.

The wXw x Smash events in Toronto and London, Ontario, Canada, and wXw x Bodyslam in Denmark, are advertised as “Filmed for WWE Network.”

The wXw x Smash events were already taped, while the Toronto show is available to watch on wXw’s own streaming service, wXwNOW.