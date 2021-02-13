PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following statement on Twitter announcing their first event since February of last year, when the promotion went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The event, entitled Chapter 104: Natural Progression, will take place on February 20th and air on demand and the WWE Network. The show will feature talents Danny Black, Warren Banks, Big Guns Joe, Kid Lykos II, Elijah, Man Like Dereiss, Luke Jacobs, and Ethan Allen. Check it out below.