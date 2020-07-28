Promo and More for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Episode, EC3 on “The Narrative”

Above is the opening teaser for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV.
The promo takes a look at several returning and debuting wrestlers, including EC3, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. There are also shots of new World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards and new World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.
Regarding EC3, he’s teasing that the feud with TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose will continue tonight.
“#TheNarrative continues. Today. Tonight. #impactonaxstv,” EC3 tweeted today. “Tomorrow. Everyday. #ControlYourNarrative #FreeEC3”
Gallows took to Twitter this morning to hype tonight’s match that will see he and Anderson make their ring returns against Reno Scum.
“See @MachineGunKA & #BigLG make our @IMPACTWRESTLING debut against #RenoScum tonight @ 8pmEST on @AXSTV @Twitch #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore #brotherrating10,” Gallows wrote.
Stay tuned later tonight for full coverage and more from tonight’s Impact episode. Below is the announced line-up, along with several related tweets:
* Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel
* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Reno Scum
* Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kimber Lee
* Katie Forbes shares her new photos and launches her website
* A medical update on Rich Swann, via satellite interview, following Slammiversary
* The premiere of the Wrestle House “reality show”
🚨SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT‼️🚨 Tomorrow on @IMPACTWRESTLING I will be having my BIG WEBSITE LAUNCH‼️🎉 Pictures you normally have to pay for will be FREE. 99‼️‼️‼️ AYYYEEE‼️🎊 TUNE IN TOMORROW NIGHT 8/7c on @AXSTV ‼️📺❤️ @TherealRVD #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/67CiRNsrq6
— KatieForbes (@TheKatieForbes) July 27, 2020
#TheNarrative continues.
Today.
Tonight. #impactonaxstv
Tomorrow.
Everyday. #ControlYourNarrative#FreeEC3 pic.twitter.com/oSvQePdocL
— I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) July 28, 2020
First title defense tonight
Lookin forward to facing @TheTreyMiguel one on one for the first time
You wanted a shot you got it
Time to bring it
Stacked show
We got Them #GoodBrothers debut and I am looking forward to the craziness that is #WrestleHouse#IMPACTonAXSTV #AiP https://t.co/BYwRWvHrUm
— Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) July 28, 2020
Good morning, @IMPACTWRESTLING.
The Knockouts Champion, The GREATEST technical women’s wrestler in the world, The #Virtuosa will gracing you w/ her presence tonight! #Virtuosa 👁
8PM #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/htiwbfbsnS
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 28, 2020
See @MachineGunKA & #BigLG make our @IMPACTWRESTLING debut against #RenoScum tonight @ 8pmEST on @AXSTV @Twitch #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore #brotherrating10 pic.twitter.com/rX64sjDgEg
— “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) July 28, 2020
TONIGHT!#WrestleHouse debuts during @IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV.@Eric_Tompkins, @DavidSahadi and the rest of our production team is next level right now.
🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/RDYEzFLKeG
— The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) July 28, 2020
TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV🇺🇸/@fightnet🇨🇦/Twitch!@TheEddieEdwards vs. @TheTreyMiguel @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG vs. @Thornstowe_Scum and @legendbaby81 @DeonnaPurrazzo vs. @Kimber_Lee90 @TheKatieForbes shares her photos
A medical update on @GottaGetSwann! pic.twitter.com/ZyMJlv0Wvn
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 28, 2020
