Promo for Indie Shows Airing on the WWE Network, Top WWE Stars Celebrating Today

– WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston turns 39 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund turns 71, WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano turns 33 and wrestling legend “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton turns 62.
– As noted, the WWE Network will be adding content from EVOLVE, PROGRESS Wrestling, wXw and Insane Championship Wrestling this coming Saturday. This will be the first round of non-WWE programming on the Network. Below is a trailer for the new content:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Two More AEW Departures Confirmed
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- New Report On Big E’s Push, How The New Day Have A Rotation Policy
- Possible Intercontinental Title Match for WWE SummerSlam Revealed
- Bret Hart On Triple H & HBK Bullying The Rock
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman