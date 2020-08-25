Promo for the Post-Takeover Edition of WWE NXT, R-Truth’s Latest Contestants

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, featuring fallout from “Takeover: XXX” with new NXT North American Champion Damian Priest, the return of Tommaso Ciampa and more.
There’s no word yet on if new NXT Champion Killer Kross will appear due to the separated shoulder he suffered in the win over Keith Lee.
– The new episode of The R-Truth Game Show is now live on the WWE Network. We noted before that one of the contestants for this episode is Nia Jax. The other contestant is WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy. This is the 7th episode of Truth’s game show.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Backstage News on Vince McMahon Changing WWE RAW
- Why Keith Lee Received a New Theme Song for WWE RAW Debut
- WWE Issues Statement On Fan Displaying KKK Attire On Thunderdome During Raw
- Wade Barrett to Work WWE NXT Commentary This Week
- Former WWE Writer Reveals Original Plans for Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title Reign
- WWE Transfers Worldwide Ownership Of Chris Jericho Trademarks To Chris Jericho
- Fan Gets Chris Benoit Photo to Display on the WWE ThunderDome During Tonight’s RAW
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- Sonya Deville Says Goodbye to the WWE Universe, Mandy Rose Reacts
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive