Promo for the Post-Takeover Edition of WWE NXT, R-Truth’s Latest Contestants

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, featuring fallout from “Takeover: XXX” with new NXT North American Champion Damian Priest, the return of Tommaso Ciampa and more.

There’s no word yet on if new NXT Champion Killer Kross will appear due to the separated shoulder he suffered in the win over Keith Lee.

– The new episode of The R-Truth Game Show is now live on the WWE Network. We noted before that one of the contestants for this episode is Nia Jax. The other contestant is WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy. This is the 7th episode of Truth’s game show.

