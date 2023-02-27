WWE has added some things to the lineup to this week’s WWE NXT lineup.
Dolin will speak about returning from “injury” thanks to an attack from former Toxic Attraction teammate Jacy Jayne last week and attacking her after her good friend turned on her a few weeks ago.
Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez in a women’s division contest and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen will take on Indus Sher’s Veer Mahaan and Sanga.
Updated WWE NXT Card
Wes Lee defends the North American Championship in an open challenge
Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark
Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate
Gigi Dolin promo
Briggs & Jensen vs. Indus Sher
Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez