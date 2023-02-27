WWE has added some things to the lineup to this week’s WWE NXT lineup.

Dolin will speak about returning from “injury” thanks to an attack from former Toxic Attraction teammate Jacy Jayne last week and attacking her after her good friend turned on her a few weeks ago.

Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez in a women’s division contest and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen will take on Indus Sher’s Veer Mahaan and Sanga.

Updated WWE NXT Card

Wes Lee defends the North American Championship in an open challenge

Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark

Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate

Gigi Dolin promo

Briggs & Jensen vs. Indus Sher

Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez