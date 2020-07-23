Promoters Have Tried to Get Monty Brown to Come Out of Retirement – Does He Have Interest?

Monty Brown reportedly has no interest in returning to pro wrestling.
Brown appeared backstage for a few WWE and Impact Wrestling events over the last year or so, but Fightful Select reports that he has no desire to return to the business.
Brown did make one appearance at a charity event promoted by former WWE star Kevin Thorn, and Thorn noted to Fightful that Brown jumped at the chance. Brown did not want to wrestle, and Thorn also noted that several promoters had tried to get Brown’s contact information, but he wasn’t going to give it out. Thorn and Brown have remained close friends over the years.
There have been several attempts to try and get Brown to come out of retirement int he last year, but most have went unanswered. Several people in Impact Wrestling reportedly pushed for the company to reach out to Brown, but there’s no word yet on how that went.
After his NFL career ended with an injury, Brown began training for a pro wrestling career. He made his TNA debut in 2002 and would eventually sign with WWE in late 2006, going by the name “The Alpha Male” Marcus Cor Von. Brown was released from WWE in September 2007 and later retired from the sport to take care of his family.
The 50 year old Brown never held gold in TNA or WWE, but he was named Rookie of the Year in 2004 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
