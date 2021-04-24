AEW’s big Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle is just two weeks away.
The WarGames-style match will take place on the Wednesday, May 5 edition of Dynamite. It’s expected to be the only live match to be featured on the episode.
The promotional material for the match has been released, which shows the design of the cage:
Tix will go on-sale to the general public this Monday, April 26 10am Eastern! Daily’s Place – Wednesday, May 5 – Jacksonville, FL
Every Fan In Attendance Will Get A Free #BloodAndGuts Commemorative Poster
Be there for AEW history! https://t.co/fUj83lXMXX pic.twitter.com/tJTcN8dQcK
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) April 24, 2021