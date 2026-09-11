There is a new development in the criminal case involving veteran wrestler Charles “2 Cold Scorpio” Scaggs.

Prosecutors in Kansas City, Missouri, are seeking to have Scaggs’ bond revoked and have him taken into custody. A motion requesting the bond revocation was filed on September 9, with a hearing scheduled for September 17.

Scaggs pleaded guilty in August as part of a plea agreement stemming from a June 2024 altercation. Under the deal, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree assault, along with armed criminal action.

The incident occurred while Scaggs was working as a security guard at a Love’s Travel Stops location. He became involved in a physical altercation with another man and ultimately stabbed him. Scaggs maintained that he acted in self-defense.

He was originally charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action and had remained free on bond while the case moved forward.

It is currently unclear why prosecutors are seeking to have his bond revoked.

Scaggs is scheduled to be sentenced on October 9.

The 39-year wrestling veteran recently returned to the ring, competing again in late August.