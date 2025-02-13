– Lita made her WWE debut on this day 25 years ago. As noted, Trish Stratus is also celebrating her 25-year anniversary in WWE this year. She wore the same hat during her surprise appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble that she wore for her memorable WWE debut 25 years ago.

– Liv Morgan surfaced on social media to show the aftermath of her eye, which she received stitches in after getting a big gash opened up during her women’s tag-team match on this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

– As Linda McMahon was introducing her family members in attendance at her Senate Confirmation hearing on Thursday, which included Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon and his wife Marissa, a wild protestor stood up in camera view in the background and began making noise, which led to them being thrown out.

AFTER LINDA MCMAHON INTRODUCED TRIPLE H, STEPHANIE MCMAHON, & SHANE MCMAHON TO THE SENATE A WILD PROTESTER GOT KICKED OUT LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/dy3K7f30PT — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 13, 2025

– WWE released the following video looking at the “future greats” half of the WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) show premiering this weekend as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E.