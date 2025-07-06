Psycho Clown made his final appearance at Arena Neza in a match that fueled speculation about his future, as the event promoted WWE as the luchador’s “destiny.” He teamed with Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Niño Hamburguesa to take on his former Psycho Circus partners — Murder Clown, Panic Clown, and Dave The Clown.

Psycho Clown remains under contract with AAA, which is currently owned by WWE. Reports last month indicated that he would no longer be accepting independent bookings after August.

Esta noche en la arena Neza, se anuncia al inicio de la función que esta es la última vez que se podrá ver a Psycho Clown en esta arena , ya que su destino es WWE. pic.twitter.com/KS0f6vJLNS — Alfonso Lizarraga (@dr_landru) July 5, 2025

Variety is reporting that WWE Superstar Jordynne Grace has joined the cast of Welcome to Paradise, an upcoming fantasy film featuring Bill Nighy and Matthew Horne. The movie, written and directed by Richard Summers-Calvert, has wrapped filming and is currently in post-production.

The ensemble cast also includes Georgina Bennett, Kirk Patterson, Togo Igawa, Traey Wilkinson, and Simon Fisher-Becker. Nighy contributes voice work for the film.

Described as a blend of psychological drama, dark comedy, and mythic surrealism, the story centers on Lisa, who wakes up on a strange beach with no memory. She’s soon approached by a creature who tells her she’s entered “The Carnival,” a surreal world filled with both humans and magical beings. There, she encounters Harvey, another lost soul, and together they embark on a journey to recover their memories and seek redemption — though nothing comes without a cost.

Director Summers-Calvert shared his thoughts on the project. He saud, “Some may doubt it could work, but that’s because they’ve never witnessed something like this in the flesh. This film has moments that people will have never seen, heard, or even dreamt before — and that’s what excites me most.”

Welcome to Paradise is slated for release in late 2025.

Back in April, Drew McIntyre revealed that he once pitched the idea for a “Bored at Work” t-shirt to WWE, inspired by a viral tweet he made during WrestleMania — while in the middle of a match. Now, over a year later, that shirt has officially become a reality. It’s available on WWE Shop for $34.99.

Known for marching to the beat of his own drum, McIntyre often pushes back against the norm in and out of the ring. His new shirt captures that rebellious spirit, featuring a stylized graphic inspired by the now-famous selfie moment and his signature “Bored at Work” catchphrase.

Reacting to the launch, McIntyre joked, “It only took them one year and three months. But you too can be bored at work.”

It only took them one year and three months. But you too can be bored at work.https://t.co/OxMU4Du7vB pic.twitter.com/JnV9NV8GGZ — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 5, 2025

New Jack is officially coming to WWE 2K25 as part of DLC Pack 3 — the Fearless Pack — and he’ll arrive with two unique entrances for players to choose from.

In standard 1-on-1 matches, New Jack will have a traditional entrance. However, for 1-on-1 No Disqualification matches, the ECW legend gets a special treatment. According to WWE 2K developer Bryan Williams, New Jack will walk to the ring dragging a trash can packed with weapons, which he hurls into the ring before the match begins. Once the bell rings, those weapons will be available for use — embracing the chaos he was known for.

In true ECW fashion, New Jack’s entrance theme will continue playing throughout No DQ matches, just like during his infamous brawls.

The Fearless Pack will also feature PENTA, Jordynne Grace, Bull Nakano, and KSI.