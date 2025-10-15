John Cena is nearing the end of his year-long WWE farewell tour dubbed, “The Last Time Is Now.”

And the pro wrestling world is taking notice.

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion has officially moved one of its biggest annual shows out of respect for John Cena’s upcoming farewell match.

The ROW Sub Zero event was originally scheduled for December 13, but will now take place a week later, on December 20, after Booker T announced the change on social media Wednesday. The decision was made to avoid running opposite WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C. — the same night that will feature John Cena’s final match.

“In honor of John Cena’s final match taking place December 13th on Saturday Night’s Main Event, we at ROW have made the decision to move our annual winter event, Sub Zero, to December 20th,” Booker wrote via X. “Some moments in this business are bigger than any one show — and this is one of them.”

He added, “We want the entire wrestling world to come together to watch, reflect, and honor the greatest of all time as he takes his final bow.”

Meanwhile, the buzz surrounding Cena’s farewell has reached a fever pitch.

The pre-sale for tickets to the December 13 event began earlier today, and fans on social media reported long digital queues with some claiming over 50,000 people were ahead of them while attempting to buy tickets online. The event will emanate from the Capital One Center, home of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards, and WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

As for Cena’s opponent, one source recently reported that WWE will hold a tournament leading up to the event, with the winner earning the right to face Cena in his final match. According to multiple sources, Gunther is currently expected to take on the 16-time world champion on the show, which would likely mean he is the one who will emerge victorious in the rumored tournament.

